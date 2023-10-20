Exposures to e-cigarette devices injuring Ohio children, state health director says

COLUMBUS — Injuries caused by exposures to e-cigarette devices or vapes, including liquid nicotine, are disproportionately affecting Ohio children ages 5 and younger, the director of the Ohio Department of Health said Thursday.

“I want to raise the alarm that the liquids in e-cigarettes or vaping devices are proving to be an increasing risk to our young children,” Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA, said during a virtual press conference.

“This liquid can contain nicotine, and also THC, CBD, flavors, or some combination of those. Young children can be poisoned by swallowing the liquid, taking a puff – if they have seen someone else use it -- or even from absorbing it through their skin or eyes.”

Since 2015, the number of vape liquid exposures reported to Ohio Poison Centers has nearly tripled -- 130 in 2015 to 360 in 2022.

Data collected so far in 2023 signals yet another likely increase, with 328 exposures reported through September, according to ODH.

Of the 1,762 total exposures reported in the same time period (since 2015), more than 70 percent -- 1,301 -- have been reported among children ages 5 years and younger, ODH reports.

According to ODH, Liquid nicotine is rapidly absorbed when swallowed or spilled on the skin and can result in symptoms in just minutes. Symptoms of a small exposure are nausea and vomiting. Large exposures can affect heart rate, blood pressure, and even cause seizures. Young children may need to be evaluated in a health care facility or need emergency medical care for these exposures.

Nicotine, in whatever form it is delivered, is dangerous, Dr. Vanderhoff said, noting that it doesn’t matter if it is by cigarette or a vape pen, it is harmful and can lead to addiction.

ODH has worked hard over the years, through numerous programs, to bring down Ohio’s smoking rate and in more recent years, to combat a rise in youth vaping, the doctor said.

Since taking office in 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has been a leader in this effort, working to pass legislation such as the “Tobacco 21″ law in October 2019 that made selling any type of tobacco or nicotine products to Ohioans under age 21 a criminal offense, the state health department said.

Ohio’s adult smoking rate fell from 25.5% in 2011 to 18% percent in 2021, according to state health department data.

In terms of youth, ODH officials said they have seen promising trends in the Ohio Youth Risk Behavior Survey the department conducts every other year to monitor health risk behaviors in Ohio.

According to the 2021 data, the most recent available, vaping use dropped substantially between 2019 and 2021.

The number of students who reported currently using a vape product fell among middle schoolers (grades 6-8) from 11.9% to 9.0% and for high schoolers (grades 9-12), those who reported current use fell from 29.8% to 20.0%.

Dr. Vanderhoff said there is much work to done. Ohio’s adult smoking rate, while improving, remains above the national average. The rise in injuries caused by vape liquids is the latest manifestation of this fight.

“I think many Ohioans have simply been unaware of these very real risks,” he said, “and I want people who have vaping supplies in their home to become more aware of the risks these devices can pose to children.”

If an exposure does occur, ODH suggests people call the Poison Control Hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-222-1222 to speak with specialists.









