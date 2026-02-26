Experts encourage vigilant planning to avoid scammers while booking upcoming vacations

DAYTON — Consumer advocates are warning spring break travelers to stay alert for scams as they plan upcoming vacations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warning comes as many travelers look to escape after the snow and freezing temperatures that have hit the Miami Valley this winter. Experts with the Miami Valley’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) say that travelers’ desire for sunshine can make it easier for con artists to take advantage of them during the vacation planning process.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It is very easy for con artists to make their websites look real,” Sheri Sword, with the Miami Valley BBB, said. “All they do is they take some photos, some pictures, some wording from legitimate websites, and make them their own.”

Sword said people have to be careful searching online, especially when booking a hotel. Some third-party sites show great deals, but then turn out to be fake.

“Some of those third-party sites are questionable, so do go to the actual hotel and make sure that it is legitimate,” Sword added.

Sword also suggests always booking with a credit card, as those have added fraud protection. She also recommends travel insurance.

“You do want to read the fine print and make sure that it is going to cover you with the things that you need it to cover you for, but it can pay off, as well, and be very helpful,” she added.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group