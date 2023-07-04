‘Experimental at our risk;’ Opinions mixed about proposed solar farm to be built on Dayton farmland

DAYTON — The Dayton City Commission is trying to jump into renewable energy by changing zoning laws to allow a solar farm to move in.

They started that process at their last meeting, but not everyone that lives near the proposed facility is excited by the plan.

This farmland was zoned for single-family homes but the commission has begun the process to change it to commercial.

It would allow a company to put a solar farm on the cornfields.

“Most solar farms are not in your front yard,” Khalid Karriem said.

Karriem lives 250 feet across Little Richmond Road and from the 70 acres the city plans to re-zone.

“We’re giving up food, this farm has been here how long? This is experimental at our risk,” Karriem said.

Dayton plans to rezone 70 acres, plus another 180 acres across from Little Richmond Road pushing back toward State Route 49.

“I think the primary benefit here is the city being a sustainable place,” Tony Kroeger, Dayton Planning Division manager said.

Tiered Energy Development (TED) gave a presentation to Dayton city commissioners.

The company told commissioners the panels stand as tall as 14 feet but should be well-screened.

They also insisted the technology is safe and that the solar farm can generate power for 13,000 homes every year.

Some people living close, like JC and Jalaine Price, said the company and the city have not contacted them — making them feel left in the dark.

“That’s what we’re concerned about, we don’t know what they’re going to do and how they’re going to go about doing it,” Price said.

Karriem knows how the company will work but doesn’t think the city is thinking about things like how the possible loss of homes or the impact of herbicides used to clear the land.

“It’s sad, a sad day... very frustrating,” Karriem said.

The company, TED, plans to break ground in the last quarter of 2024.

They said the solar farm would take a year to build so it would be operational in late 2025.









