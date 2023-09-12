Exhibit for Officer Burton opens at historical museum in Indiana

RICHMOND, Indiana — An exhibit honoring the legacy of the fallen Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton was opened to the public on Tuesday, September 12.

The Seara Burton legacy exhibit is located inside the Wayne County Historical Museum.

The exhibit is permanent and showcases Burton’s cruisers and tokens of love that people left at her memorial.

The historical museum is in Richmond, Indiana at 1150 North A Street.

Its hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for kids 6 to 17 years old, and children 5 and under are free.

