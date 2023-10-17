Enough fentanyl to kill over 1 million seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people was seized in Butler County over the weekend.

On Oct. 14 around 12:30 p.m., Butler County deputies stopped a car on State Route 4, according to a media release.

Luis Hernandez-Ramos, and passenger, Douglas Mancias-Martinez, displayed “nervous behavior” and gave conflicting stories, according to the sheriff’s office.

A K-9 was called for a vehicle search and positively alerted to the presence of drugs.

Deputies said they found 3 kilograms of fentanyl — a deadly dose of the drug is only 2 milligrams.

The two were booked into the Butler County Jail for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.













