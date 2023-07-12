Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Warren County woman last seen in June

WARREN COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman out of Warren County.

Nancy O’Hara was last seen driving away from her home on Franklin-Trenton Road in Franklin Township around 2 a.m. on June 21, according to an alert from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

O’Hara is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement does not know if she is in need of any medications or if she is suffering from any health ailments.

O’Hara drives a red 2016 Toyota Corolla with Ohio license plate number CATSOH.

She could be traveling with her pets.

Anyone who has seen O’Hara or her car is asked to contact 911.

