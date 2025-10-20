Endangered Missing Adult alert issued statewide for Hamilton County man

HAMILTON COUNTY — An endangered missing adult alert was issued statewide for a Hamilton County man.
Police are looking for a 66-year-old man who left his last known location on Linn Street in Cincinnati around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, and has not returned.
Phillip Darryl Barnett is a white male, 5′8″ tall, weighing 160 lbs, and has gray hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green camo jacket with black jeans and a mauve t-shirt.
Barnett suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Call 911 or contact the Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center at (513) 263-8121 if you see Barnett.
