Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Ohio man

OHIO — A statewide endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a missing Ohio man.

Corey Mann, 60, was last seen riding a bike Wednesday around 12 p.m. on Crosley Farm Drive in Cincinnati and never returned, according to Colerain Township Police.

Officers are concerned for his safety because he suffers from memory issues.

He is described as 5′10′' tall, weighs 200 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes.

Mann was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.

