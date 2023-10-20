Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for missing Clark County man

SPRINGFIELD — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man from Clark County.

Granville Turner, 67, was last seen walking away from his home on Villa Road in Springfield this morning around 8:30 a.m.

Turner is 6 feet tall and weighs 222 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a black hoodie and navy blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

