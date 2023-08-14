Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Greene County man

GREENE COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a Greene County man.

David Purdin, 82, left his residence on U.S. 42 in Cedarville at 7:30 p.m. in a vehicle and failed to return, according to the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center.

He suffers from dementia and seemed very confused when last spoken to.

Mr. Purdin is 82 years old, 6′01″ tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a red 2012 Honda CRV with Ohio plate number, JLZ4109.

If anyone sees the adult or the vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or contact the investigating law enforcement agency.

Stock photo of vehicle in Missing Adult Alert Photo credit to Ohio Attorney General's Office

