Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Champaign Co. man with dementia

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Champaign County man Wednesday.

Roger Sexton left his home on Kiser Lake Road on Tuesday around 7 p.m. and has not returned, according to the alert.

Sexton has dementia.

He is said to have his small Maltese dog named “Baby” with him.

He is described as 6′2″, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

His car is a black 2009 Chevrolet Colbat with Ohio license plate KBP3745.

Law enforcement advised to call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.





