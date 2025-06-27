UPDATE: Missing Adult Alert canceled; 89-year-old man found

XENIA — UPDATE: @ 2:25 A.M.

A Missing Adult Alert for a local man has been canceled.

Xenia dispatchers told News Center 7 that 89-year-old James Ables has been found.

He went missing on Thursday, June 26, when he drove away from his Buckskin Trail residence.

Mr. Ables’ vehicle was reported in the Dayton area.

-INITIAL STORY-

Do you recognize this man?

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for 89-year-old James Ables, according to Xenia Police.

He was last seen on Thursday, June 26, at 4 p.m., when he drove away from his residence on Buckskin Trail and did not return.

Mr. Ables was supposed to arrive in Beavercreek but never arrived.

The vehicle involved is a green 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis with Ohio plate number DKY5450, Xenia Police said.

His vehicle was spotted in various locations in the Dayton area, and he has been driving around for hours.

Mr. Ables is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is also hard of hearing, and police are worried for his safety.

If you see him or the vehicle, call 911 or the Xenia Police at (937) 372-9901.

We will update this developing story.

