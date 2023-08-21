Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 88-year-old Warren County man

WARREN COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Adult alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Warren County man.

At 12:28 p.m. Monday, James Ponchot and his wife drove to Meijer in Deerfield Township on Walton Creek Road, according to authorities. His wife went inside and Ponchot drove off.

>> Huber Heights police asking for help finding missing teenager

Ponchot is described to be 5′7″ tall, weighs 176 lbs., and has grey hair and grey eyes. He also suffers from dementia.

The vehicle involved is a black 2018 Kia Sol with OH plate number FRJ2693.

Anyone who sees Ponchot is asked to call 911.

©2023 Cox Media Group