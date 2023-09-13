Emergency response training to be conducted at Preble County Courthouse this evening

PREBLE COUNTY — If you see increased law enforcement presence in Preble County this evening, it’s part of a planned training.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Wednesday morning that it will be conducting emergency response training at the Preble County Courthouse.

You may see an increased presence of law enforcement at the courthouse beginning at 4:30 p.m.





