Electrical malfunction sparks Dayton house fire, causing $25K in damages

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Dayton Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Dayton Fire Department confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Huffman Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the house.

The spokesperson said firefighters immediately went inside to control the flames and search.

No one was injured on the scene of this fire.

Preliminary damage estimates were set at $25,000, the spokesperson said.

The department determined the fire was accidental and related to an electrical malfunction.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group