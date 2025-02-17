Egg prices rise amid bird flu outbreak, leaving shoppers struggling to justify buying them

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The price of eggs continues to go up and it’s putting a strain on the pockets of people in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson saw a half dozen eggs on sale for $5.99 on Monday. A dozen was going for $11.69 before tax and a carton of 18 was $17.69. Shoppers say that’s too high.

“They are too high and I can’t purchase them, so I’m gonna have to keep on walking,” David Marks told News Center 7 at Drexel Foodtown.

Marks said the eggs are so expensive that he’s taking a personal stance against buying them.

“Matter of fact, I’m not gonna purchase any chicken products, period,” he said.

Marks said he’s taking this stance not only because of bird flu but because he believes shoppers are being taken advantage of.

“They would take advantage because you couldn’t do nothing about it,” he said.

Inside the grocery store, they have a sign stating that the price hike is due to the bird flu.

“We hope this does not continue. We guarantee to do our best to bring you the best prices,” the sign read.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has reported a steady increase in bird flu cases, which is affecting the prices people are seeing.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Patterson tried to speak to a manager but was denied.

