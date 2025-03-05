Economic professor details local impact of President Trump’s tariffs

DAYTON — President Donald Trump’s tariffs against the United States’ three biggest trading partners are in effect.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, grocery stores are one of the first places American consumers may see impacts, especially in the produce aisle.

“I fully expect tariffs on seasonal fruits and vegetables to increase because this time of year a lot of those are coming from Mexico,” Cedarville University Economics Professor Jared Pincin said.

Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada went into effect Tuesday, as well as a heightened 20% levy on imported Chinese goods, according to the AP.

Consumers could feel the pinch because it will be another couple of months before these types of products switch to California growing fields.

“So we’re cutting out of somewhere else, in order to pay higher for fruits and vegetables now,” Lisa Preston said.

Preston said she can’t control international politics, but she knows there could be products from Mexico and Canada that will likely cost more.

“We want to protect you know, ‘X’ industry, whatever the industry is,” Pincin said.

Pincin told News Center 7 that tariffs usually drive up prices in the short term, and oftentimes the country being targeted responds with similar tariffs.

He pointed out that the goal of tariffs is to protect industries and negotiate better trade deals, which help American consumers in the long term.

“I think it will be passed over to the consumers, I think it would be kind of worth it,” Cheikh Ainina said.

Ainina said he thinks we have to get better trade deals to help pay down the national debt.

He hopes tariffs will encourage companies to build their products in the United States.

“I also heard Honda’s coming back, the Honda Civic from Mexico, a lot of things could come back because they don’t want to deal with the tariff,” Ainina said.

Pincin told News Center 7 that in addition to searching for better trade deals, tariffs sometimes have national security overtones.

That would include tariffs against China, which were put in place by Trump and kept in place by the Biden administration.

Potential tariffs on Mexico could be aimed at stopping Fentanyl from crossing the border.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

