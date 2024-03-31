Easter 2024: How to keep your pets safe when celebrating

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is reminding pet owners to be careful with their furry friends this Easter.
The humane society provided a list of 10 hazards to be mindful of when celebrating.
- Chocolate- Symptoms of chocolate poisoning in dogs include vomiting, diarrhea, hyperactivity, tremors, seizures, and even heart problems.
- Flowers & Bulbs- Lilies, daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths can cause drooling, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and even heart issues if ingested by pets.
- Hot Cross Buns- Raisins, sultanas, and currants commonly found in these buns can lead to kidney failure in dogs.
- Easter Grass- If ingested, this grass could potentially cause intestinal blockages or get tangled around your pet’s tongue.
- Sugar-Free Sweets- Xylitol, a synthetic sweetener found in a lot of sugar-free treats, can be toxic to both cats and dogs.
- Easter Dinner- Rich and fatty foods can lead to gastrointestinal upset and even pancreatitis in pets. Stick to pet-friendly vegetables and avoid seasoning.
- Macadamia Nuts- When consumed, your pet may experience vomiting, a lack of coordination, weakness, depression or hyperthermia.
- Blue Cheese- . Some dogs may be allergic to compounds found in these cheeses. Keep your pets away from blue cheeses such as stilton, gorgonzola and Roquefort.
- Simnel Cake- Packed with dried fruit and spices, this traditional Easter cake can upset your pet’s stomach and leave them feeling unwell.
- Grapes- Raisins, sultanas, currants, and grapes are all toxic to pets. Even a small quantity can lead to severe kidney failure in dogs.
You can read more about how to keep your pets safe here.
