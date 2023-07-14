Earth’s hottest June on record

DAYTON — According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the earth has been breaking record average global temperatures repeatedly in early July.

While we have noticed a slight cooling trend over the last week, the earth has experienced its hottest June on record. Global sea ice coverage for any June on record is at its lowest.

The recent warming and record surface temperatures can be correlated with the most recent El Nino. While El Nino is in its early stages, the teleconnection pattern impacts all areas of the globe.

Basics of El Nino:

Focuses on warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures

Trade winds weaken and warmer waters push back east

Teleconnection pattern: impacts areas all over the globe

