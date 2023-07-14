Local

Earth’s hottest June on record

By WHIO Staff

Hottest Day Globally FILE - Construction worker Fernando Padilla wipes his face as he works in the heat, Friday, June 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) (George Walker IV)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the earth has been breaking record average global temperatures repeatedly in early July.

While we have noticed a slight cooling trend over the last week, the earth has experienced its hottest June on record. Global sea ice coverage for any June on record is at its lowest.

>> RELATED: Storm Center 7 Forecasts

The recent warming and record surface temperatures can be correlated with the most recent El Nino. While El Nino is in its early stages, the teleconnection pattern impacts all areas of the globe.

Basics of El Nino:

  • Focuses on warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures
  • Trade winds weaken and warmer waters push back east
  • Teleconnection pattern: impacts areas all over the globe

For more information on the warmer air temperatures that we have seen, click here.

© 2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read