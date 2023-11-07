Duplex considered ‘total loss’ after early morning fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A two-and-a-half-story duplex was considered a total loss and two nearby structures were damaged after a structure fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area of N. Main St. and Hudson St. for a reported structure fire at 3:01 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames showing from the second floor of the duplex, according to a DFD spokesperson.

Crews attempted to enter the duplex but were pushed back due to the deteriorating conditions and the risk of structural collapse.

They then worked to control the fire from outside. Two nearby structures sustained minor damage.

The Duplex, 35/37 W. Hudson Street, is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Crews were on the scene for nearly 3 hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone who might have information on the fire should call the DFD Fire Investigations Tip line at 937-333-TIPS.

