Dry, seasonal today; Warmer, possible showers this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Fall-like nights ahead

Drier weather returns

Increasing weekend temperatures

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

7-Day Forecast (Storm Center 7 Specialist Nicholas Dunn)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and season, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Futurecast for Saturday at 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer as highs climb back to the lower 80s. Slight chance of a shower or storm towards evening but most of the day is dry as of now.

Futurecast for Sunday at 4 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers or a thunderstorm possible early. Highs near 80.

Potential rainfall through Monday, 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

MONDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Another chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Another chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.





©2024 Cox Media Group