Drugs, sawed-off shotgun found area felon’s SUV during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman was arrested Thursday after drugs and a sawed-off shotgun were found in her SUV.

On Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police stopped a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 37-year-old Christina Parks, for an equipment violation.

After speaking with Parks, the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity and requested the assistance of other officers.

A Richmond Police K-9 arrived and performed an open-air sniff of the car and gave a positive indication that there were narcotics in the SUV. Officers searched Parks and her vehicle and found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to a spokesperson for Indiana State Police.

Officers also found a saw-off shotgun in Parks’ possession.

Parks was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine, both felony charges. She was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and listening to a police radio while committing a crime.

Parks remains booked in the Wayne County Jail.

