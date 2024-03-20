Drugs, alcohol suspected to be factor in head-on crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured after a crash in Washington Township Tuesday.

Around 4:40 p.m. deputies from the Washington Township substation of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 900 block of West Spring Valley Pike for reports of a crash.

When deputies got on scene they found a man and a woman who had been hurt in the crash, according to a media release.

>> Fire crews on scene of reported fire at Dayton manufacturing facility

An initial investigation found that a Pontiac Sunfire was traveling eastbound on West Spring Valley Pike when it went left of center hitting a Chevy Equinox head-on.

This caused a Volkswagen Tiguan to rear-end the Equinox since it stopped abruptly.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the media release.

The release did not include information about possible charges or conditions of those hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group