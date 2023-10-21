Drug take back events to be hosted by local sheriff’s offices

MONTGOMERY & CLARK COUNTIES — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place next Saturday, Oct. 28, and two local sheriff’s offices will be collecting drugs to safely dispose of.

Montgomery County and Clark County sheriff’s offices have set up events for the communities to get rid of unused or expired prescription drugs, according to Facebook posts from both offices.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will hold its event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harrison Township substation, located at 5945 North Dixie Drive.

According to the post, Biohazard materials and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Acceptable items include needles, liquids, non-narcotics, narcotics, over-the-counter medication, herbals, and veterinary medications.

Needles and liquids will only be accepted during the event, residents cannot turn them in at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Drug Drop boxes that are available year-round.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will have two locations available where community members can safely dispose of unused or unwanted drugs.

The locations include the Springview Front parking lot at 3130 East Main Street and the Tecumseh High School parking lot at 1000 West National Road.

Both will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

Those who participate can stay in their car and leave the medication in the bottle if they wish to do so.

