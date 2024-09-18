Drought conditions cancel homecoming bonfire at Oakwood High School

OAKWOOD — Drought conditions have forced a local high school to cancel a homecoming bonfire.

Oakwood High School canceled the bonfire at the practice field Wednesday night, the school district posted on its website.

The parade will continue as planned.

“Due to recent drought conditions and potential safety concerns, we will not be holding the bonfire on the practice field,” said Matthew Slayer, Oakwood High School Principal.

The school has invited everyone to the home side of Mack Hummon Stadium where speeches will be given by football coach Jay Lane and the football team, the district said.

The cheerleaders will also perform a routine.

Oakwood will host Waynesville on Friday at 7 p.m.

