Drivers dealing with potholes as temperatures warm up

MIAMI VALLEY — As temperatures increase this week, so do the number of potholes.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is checking out some troubled spots and what drivers should do if they hit one this morning.

Potholes can be the drivers’ biggest concern on side streets and highways. They are showing up as the snow melts away.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) tells Fletcher it is the perfect time to start fixing them.

They say the snow’s moisture gets in the asphalt and expands as it freezes. Then, as it warms up and melts away, it leaves behind potholes.

One driver said they couldn’t go away fast enough.

“Just try to avoid them,” said Anne Linder. “But sometimes you can. And when you do, man, you think, ‘My gosh, there goes my alignment. There goes my tire.’”

