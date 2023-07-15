Drivers to deal with construction near U.S. 68 in Greene County next week

GREENE COUNTY — Construction could impact drivers near U.S. 68 in Greene County next week.

Starting Monday, Eleazer Road will be closed between its junction with U.S. 68 and Smith Road due to a culvert replacement, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced.

The project is expected to be done on Thursday, July 20.

Local traffic may be detoured by way of E. Spring Valley Paintersville Road.

ODOT said traffic on U.S. 68 should not be affected by this closure.

