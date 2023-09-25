Drivers could see delays on I-75 in Miami County today due to maintenance work

MIAMI COUNTY — Drivers will be impacted on Interstate 75 in Miami County for the next two weeks starting today.

There will be intermittent lane closures on I-75 in each direction between Monroe-Concord Road to the Miami/Montgomery County line, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will be sweeping the center barrier wall and cleaning drains.

The lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting today until October 6.

