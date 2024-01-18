Drivers to be impacted today due to repair on busy local street

WEST CARROLLTON — Drivers will be impacted today due to a repair on a busy street in Montgomery County.

The City of West Carrollton posted on its social media page Wednesday afternoon that crews will be doing a road repair starting at 8 a.m. this morning.

It will take place on S. Alex Road between Dixie Drive and Kimberly Lane.

“This work will result in lane closures,” the city said. “Traffic will be maintained to one southbound lane and two northbound lanes.”

The city is asking drivers to use caution and allow extra when going through this area today.





