Driver who caused crash that killed woman, injured child gets over a decade in prison

DAYTON — The man who was convicted of causing a crash that killed one person and injured two others last summer in German Twp. now knows how long he’ll be behind bars.

Cristian Jesus Villajuarez-Castillo, 20, of Middletown, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. This comes after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

CRISTIAN JESUS VILLAJUAREZ‐CASTILLO (Montgomery County Jail)

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘[It] just wasn’t fair; I want justice,’ Sister of woman killed in German Twp. crash says

In addition to the prison time, Villajuarez-Castillo will also have a lifetime driver’s license suspension and was ordered to pay over $25,000 in restitution. He also faces deportation after he completes his prison term.

The charges were in connection to a head-on crash that happened Aug. 5 on State Route 4 between Eby Road and the Butler County Line.

Villajuarez-Castillo was driving north on State Route 4 when he crossed over the center line and hit a blue Ford Focus that was going south, according to a crash report.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the driver of the Ford, 24-year-old Kelsey Slivinski, died in the crash.

>> Suspected case of meningococcal disease reported at Miami University

Slivinski’s passengers, an 8-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman were both seriously injured in the crash.

Prosecutors said evidence and eyewitness accounts showed that Villajuarez-Castillo was driving erratically before the crash. An investigation also revealed that he did not have a driver’s license and was driving 80 mph at the time of the crash.





©2024 Cox Media Group