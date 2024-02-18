Driver taken to hospital after losing control on snow-covered road, crashing

DARKE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:37 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of State Route 571 and Culbertson Road for a one-vehicle roll-over crash with injuries, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation revealed a silver Chevy Silverado pick-up driven by Brandon McFaddin 19, of Troy was heading southeast on State Route 571 when he lost control on the snow-covered road, the sheriff’s office said. This caused him to drive off the left side of the road striking the ditch and rolling several times before coming to rest.

McFaddin was transported to Wayne HealthCare for suspected minor injuries.

Additional details were not released.









