Driver seriously injured after crashing into barn in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A man was seriously injured after he crashed his car into a barn in Butler Township Tuesday night.

Around 8:35 p.m. Butler Township police and fire were called to the 2200 block of Kreshner Road for reports of a car into a structure, according to a media release.

When crews got on the scene they found a car that was heading westbound, driven by a 32-year-old man, that had traveled off the road, hitting a barn.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition.

Video from the scene shows the barn having to be stabilized as crews worked to get the car out.

