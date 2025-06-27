Driver, passenger run from scene after SUV hits Dayton home, police say

DAYTON — Police are looking for two people after witnesses say they ran from the scene of an SUV into a local home on Thursday.

Dayton officers responded just before 1 a.m. to the 3400 block of W. Second Street on reports of a crash.

A Black Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on W. Second Street when the driver lost control approaching Upland Avenue, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

The SUV went off the road, hit a fire hydrant, and continued across the street before crashing into a home. It created a large hole in the west corner of the home.

Witnesses told officers they saw the driver and passenger leave the vehicle, grab some items, argue with each other, and run from the scene towards Decker Avenue, the spokesperson said.

The owner was not present at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The SUV was towed, and the Dayton Fire Department provided structural support for the damaged corner.

