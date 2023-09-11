Driver loses control, crashes into Daybreak Center early Saturday

DAYTON — Early Saturday morning, a driver crashed into the Daybreak Center on 605 S Patterson Blvd, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety Traffic Crash Report.

>>ORIGINAL REPORT: Car crashes into Dayton’s Daybreak Center Saturday

A 58-year-old man from Dayton lost control of his 2002 blue Honda Civic while driving north on Patterson Blvd., leading him to crash into the center before 4:49 a.m.

The driver was not injured but his vehicle sustained damage, according to the report.

The vehicle collided with the center’s front lobby, resulting in extensive damage to the entrance.

The Dayton Police Department does not know if the driver was distracted during the incident.

Additionally, they do not know if the driver had a condition that caused the incident, according to the report.

The driver was not given an alcohol or drug test on scene.

