Driver injured after hitting Xenia home with minivan

XENIA — One person was hurt after crashing their minivan into a Xenia home Saturday morning.

The crash was reported in the 1200 block of Bellbrook Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Photos shared by the Xenia Fire Division on X, formally known as Twitter, showed the van with damage to the back of the van. Brick could also be seen falling off part of the home by the front door.

Fire officials also shared a photo from inside the house, showing more damage.

Driver hits Xenia home with minivan (Xenia Fire Division via X)

“Members constructed a shore until the arrival of the building inspector,” fire officials shared.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the home was hurt.

We’re working to learn what caused this crash. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

'A' Shift responded to this car into a building today on Bellbrook Ave. Members constructed a shore until the arrival of the building inspector. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, no injuries reported from inside the home pic.twitter.com/2sGp534auY — Xenia Fire Division (@XFDPIO) March 30, 2024

