Driver hospitalized after crashing SUV into local garage

BEAVERCREEK — A driver was hospitalized after crashing an SUV into a local garage of a home over the weekend.

Beavercreek Police and medics were dispatched to the 400 block of Twelve Oaks Trail Saturday morning at 3:22 a.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash.

A grey Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on Plantation Place when the driver went off the right side of the road at Twelve Oaks Trail, ran over a mailbox, went through a yard, and struck the garage of a home, Captain Scott Molnar told News Center 7.

Medics transported the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited was cited for failure to control.

The estimated cost of damages to the home is not known currently.

