Driver flown to hospital after crashing, becoming trapped in vehicle

MADISON TOWNSHIP — A driver was flown to the hospital after they crashed, becoming trapped in their vehicle in Butler County over the weekend.

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On Saturday, around 12:18 p.m., the Madison Township Fire Department responded to the 5700 block of Trenton Franklin Road for a single vehicle crash, according to a social media post from the department.

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Upon arrival, units found one vehicle off the road with heavy damage.

The vehicle was occupied by three people, and the driver of the vehicle was trapped, according to the post.

Careflight responded to transport the driver to an area hospital after they were extricated from the vehicle.

Details on the driver’s condition were not immediately available.

We will continue following this story.

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