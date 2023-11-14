Driver flees scene after crashing vehicle into Dayton house

DAYTON — A driver fled the scene after crashing a vehicle into a Dayton house early Tuesday morning.

Dayton police officers and medics were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to the 4600 block of Eichelberger Avenue on initial reports of a vehicle crashing into a building.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the driver left the scene on foot after crashing the vehicle into the house.

No other injuries were reported.

The extent of damage to the house has not yet been identified.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

