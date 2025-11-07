Driver drops off children at gas station, leads police on chase

CLEVELAND — A video shows a driver dropping off two children during a police chase in Cleveland earlier this week.

On Nov. 6, around 5:35 p.m., Cleveland Division of Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a white Jeep after seeing it commit a traffic violation.

Officers and troopers tried to pull over the driver, but they did not stop.

OSP’s helicopter followed the Jeep.

Video from the helicopter showed the suspect, identified as Javion Griffie, 26, pull into a gas station and let two young children out.

Griffie continued to drive recklessly through downtown Cleveland.

State troopers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, and Griffe eventually ran from his car on foot.

He was later arrested.

The two children left at the gas station were released to their family.

Griffie was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant.

