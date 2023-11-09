Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing into tree

LOGAN COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash in Logan County Wednesday evening.

Edwin Steinmetz, 55, died after a crash in Lakeview Wednesday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:19 p.m., Steinmetz was heading south on State Route 235 and “appeared to be free rolling through the intersection of U.S. 33,” according to a crash report. He then crashed his red 2017 Ford Fusion into a tree on West Lake Ave.

He was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies believe Steinmetz suffered a medical emergency and that was what caused the crash.

