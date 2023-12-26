Driver dead after crashing through local roundabout identified

DARKE COUNTY — The man found dead in an SUV after crashing through a local roundabout has been identified.

Larry G. Eley, 73, of Greenville, was identified by the Darke County Coroner’s Office Tuesday.

Eley was driving a maroon 2010 GMC Acadia south on State Route 121 near US 36 on Dec. 21 when the SUV went through the roundabout and hit a road sign. The SUV went off the side of the road and stopped in a ditch.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Eley died at the scene and was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for forensic examination.

On Tuesday, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Eley suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing the crash.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Eley died of natural causes and not as a result of the crash.

