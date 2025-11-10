Driver crashes while looking for dropped phone; 5 injured

DAYTON — Five people were hurt after a crash caused by a driver looking for their phone on Sunday.

Dayton police were called to the crash in the area of Old Orchard and Homewood avenues around 3:45 a.m.

A Jeep Patriot was traveling south on Old Orchard Avenue when, at Homewood Avenue dropped their phone and began looking on the floorboard for it and hit an Audi QS that was parked, according to Dayton police.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Four people in the Audi were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for the crash.

