Driver cited by state trooper for going over 100 mph in Ohio

ADAMS COUNTY, OHIO — A state trooper cited a driver for going over 100 m.p.h. in Ohio last weekend.

>>State trooper arrests wrong-way OVI driver in Ohio

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper from the Georgetown Post pulled the car over on State Route 32 in Adams County.

OSHP posted a photo on its social media page.

It shows that the trooper clocked the driver at 106 m.p.h. in at 60 m.p.h. zone. In Adams County.

Troopers issued nearly 29,000 citations for going 20 m.p.h. over the speed limit during last year’s 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, OSHP said.

The 100 deadliest days period started last Memorial Day weekend and will go until Labor Day.

©2024 Cox Media Group