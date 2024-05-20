Driver cited after crashing van into Dayton home

DAYTON — A driver was cited after losing control and crashing a van into a Dayton house early Sunday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Van crashes into house in Dayton

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 4100 block of Ohmer Street Sunday at 2:02 a.m. on initial reports of a vehicle into a building.

Crews found that a white van crashed into the house.

The driver lost control at the intersection of Ohmer Street and Greenwald Avenue.

They drove off the road, and into the house, a Dayton Police spokesperson told News Center 7.

The driver failed to stop and properly identify themselves as required by law.

Dispatchers say the driver fled the scene but was later found and cited by the crash, the spokesperson.

No one was hurt.





