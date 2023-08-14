Drive into a new career with the RTA

DAYTON — Community members can see if they have what it takes to drive a commercial vehicle at the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority’s interactive hiring event.

Candidates can go to the University of Dayton Arena from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 17. They must have a valid driver’s license to participate, according to the RTA.

The RTA has a permanent, onsite training department and they will help new hires obtain a commercial driver’s license while paying them at the same time. This program will allow people to earn a commercial driver’s license in as little as four weeks, at no cost.

Prospective drivers will have the chance to get behind the wheel of RTA’s big buses and small non-CDL buses to get a feel for bus driving.

After completing a successful interview, trainers will help candidates with a test drive.

If hired, starting wages for CDL bus drivers is $18.90 per hour and non-CDL drivers start at $16.54 per hour.

RTA is providing transportation from anywhere in Montgomery County with a coupon code for a free Uber or Lyft ride. Uber riders can download a free voucher and Lyft riders can use the code RTAHIRING.

Additionally, transportation will be offered from RTA’s downtown transit center, Wright Stop Plaza. Those interested should go to the center and locate an RTA transit ambassador and tell them you are requesting a ride to the hiring event.

