‘Drink up;’ Boil advisory lifted in Preble County community

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A boil advisory has been lifted for a community in Preble County.

People living in the Village of West Alexandria lost water on Tuesday when crews went to repair a leaking valve.

News Center 7 previously reported that the project was only supposed to shut off water for four streets, but “unforeseen circumstances” led to the whole village being without water.

It even caused Twin Valley Community Local Schools to let students out early on Tuesday.

“We truly appreciate your patience, understanding, and positive feedback,” the village wrote on social media. “(We) are glad (that) the leak is fixed. The boil advisory has been lifted! Drink up.”

Village leaders said they had to test the water before the advisory was canceled.

The advisory was lifted around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

