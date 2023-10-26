DPS closes investigation into claims that bus driver choked child; say injuries were accidental

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools has completed its investigation into a bus driver accused of choking and making a student bleed.

News Center 7 previously reported that Chelsea Ray said her son had a bloody lip and fingerprint marks on his neck — all from his bus driver.

“He poked me and drew his finger across my face,” her son Ya’Kaire Hopkins said.

This sparked an investigation by the district, which is now complete.

DPS Interim Superintendent David Lawrence acknowledged that something did happen on the bus.

In a statement, he said, “The driver took the student’s phone out of his hand after asking him to stop talking. While taking the phone, which was held up to the student’s ear, it appears that the driver accidentally scratched the student’s face.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It was frightening;’ Local mother accuses school bus driver of choking son

Lawrence went on to say that Ray’s accusations of her son being grabbed by the neck are false.

“At no point were the driver’s hands around the student’s neck. To be clear, the driver’s actions were not appropriate,” the statement reads.

But “the allegations do not reflect what actually occurred.”

“My son sustained injuries. I took him to the hospital from it. The bus driver needs to pay for what he has done to my child,” Ray told News Center 7 last month.

During the investigation, the district said they showed Ray the official footage they had of what happened on the bus.

News Center 7 requested that video but was told due to federal law only a parent or guardian can watch it.

We reached out to Ray for a comment but she said she needed to speak to her lawyer and we have not heard back.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

















©2023 Cox Media Group