Dozens of Stanley cups stolen from area shopping center; third suspect arrested

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A third person has been arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars worth of Stanley cups from an area shopping center.

Damone Matson, 21, of Dayton, was arrested on a theft warrant, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 Dayton women arrested, accused of stealing dozens of Stanley cups

“He was located in a car and had a firearm and more stolen merchandise in his possession,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Matson is the third person arrested in connection to the theft, which happened earlier this month at the Liberty Center Dick’s Sporting Goods. Taneka Brown, and Sinaj Williams, both 20 years old and also from Dayton, were arrested this week.

Matson is also believed to be involved in other thefts from the Liberty Center.

