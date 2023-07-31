Dollar General opens new location in Dayton

DAYTON — Dollar General has opened a new location in the Miami Valley.

The store is located at 4203 Linden Avenue in Dayton.

>> Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls falafel due to rocks

According to a spokesperson for the company, to commemorate the opening of the new Dayton location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2023 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings, the spokesperson said.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Dayton store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”





©2023 Cox Media Group