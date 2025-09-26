Dogs that attacked woman, causing serious injuries, connected to previous attack in area county

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Dogs that attacked a woman, causing her to get over 700 stitches, have attacked before, according to new reports.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As News Center 7 previously reported, on Aug. 26, Dawn Kilbarger exited her home and was attacked by dogs that had also attacked her neighbor, Rick Schroepple.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dog found tied to animal shelter’s fence with a gunshot wound
- Country Concert reveals next year’s headliners
- Man killed in chain-reaction crash that sent car into local Domino’s identified
The first set of charges against the dogs’ owner came from Franklin County’s department of animal control.
News Center 7 reached out to see if an animal control officer could answer why the dogs were allowed to return to their owner.
We will update this story if we receive a response.
This story will be updated.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group